Man arrested in fatal Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 11:48 am

LONGVIEW — A 23-year-old man was arrested after a man was fatally shot around 2:43 p.m. Thursday on Arthur Street in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, John Lee Smith of Longview was jailed and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond has been set at a combined $300,000. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Phillip Hudson, 31, of Longview, with what appeared to be multiple wounds, police said. Officials say he died from his injuries at a hospital.

