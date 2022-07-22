Disaster declaration in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 10:59 am

ATHENS – Henderson County firefighters have responded to at least 40 fires this week alone and 134 for the month of July, so County Judge Wade McKinney has signed a declaration declaring a Local State of Disaster. According to our news partner KETK, the declaration says the Keetch-Byrum Drought Index value for the county is now within the highest range of the index, indicating a sevre drought and increased wildfire occurrence. “Our first responders are reaching their limit,” Judge McKinney said. “Day and night they are working to protect life and property from these fires. We all need to work to limit the demand for their services.” The declaration will be in effect for seven days unless it is extended by Commissioners Court. Henderson County joins numerous other area counties in maintaining a ban on outdoor burning.

