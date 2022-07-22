Today is Friday July 22, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 9:20 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Virgin River: Mel finds herself pregnant and oh-so-close to her dream of becoming a mother in season four of the drama series. 

The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star as a skilled CIA operative and his unhinged former colleague in the new action thriller.

Hulu
Aftershock: Directors Tonya Lewis Lee and Paula Eiselt team up to give a voice to the women who lost their lives to the U.S. maternal health crisis, and the families who mourn them.

Apple TV+
Best Foot Forward: Josh goes from homeschooled to the newest kid at school in this brand-new series.

Trying: Nikki and Jason’s relationship is tested as they parent two children they’re still getting to know in season three of Trying.

HBO Max
Rap S***: Two estranged high-school friends reunite to form a rap group in this new comedy series from Issa Rae.

Prime Video
Anything's Possible: ﻿Billy Porter makes his directorial debut in this coming-of-age story about a nerdy classmate who romances their confident crush.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



