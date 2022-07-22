Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streamingPosted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 9:20 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:
Netflix
Virgin River: Mel finds herself pregnant and oh-so-close to her dream of becoming a mother in season four of the drama series.
The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star as a skilled CIA operative and his unhinged former colleague in the new action thriller.
Hulu
Aftershock: Directors Tonya Lewis Lee and Paula Eiselt team up to give a voice to the women who lost their lives to the U.S. maternal health crisis, and the families who mourn them.
Apple TV+
Best Foot Forward: Josh goes from homeschooled to the newest kid at school in this brand-new series.
Trying: Nikki and Jason’s relationship is tested as they parent two children they’re still getting to know in season three of Trying.
HBO Max
Rap S***: Two estranged high-school friends reunite to form a rap group in this new comedy series from Issa Rae.
Prime Video
Anything's Possible: Billy Porter makes his directorial debut in this coming-of-age story about a nerdy classmate who romances their confident crush.
Happy streaming!
