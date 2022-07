Five people dead following Smith County wreck

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 11:27 am

SMITH COUNTY — Five people are dead following a two vehicle wreck Friday morning. The accident happened around 5:00 on 110 Van Highway at County Road 48, north of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway are shut down. Southbound traffic is being diverted to FM 32-71 and Northbound traffic is being diverted to FM 20-16. DPS said they will give more details as they become available.

