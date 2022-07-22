Record-high temperatures forecast for Northeast amid unwavering heat wave

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 8:50 am

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- More than 82 million Americans from California to New Hampshire are on alert for extreme heat Friday as the nation's deadly, unwavering heat wave pushes on.

In the Northeast, heat advisories have been issued from Delaware to New Hampshire -- and the heat is expected to intensify this weekend.

Record-high temperatures are forecast for Sunday from Philadelphia to New York City to Boston.

New York City's Triathlon and Duathlon is shortening the run and bike portions of Sunday's race due to the dangerous heat.

Philadelphia has enacted a heat health emergency.

In Boston, a heat emergency has been extended through Sunday. The city said cooling centers will be open and more than 50 splash pads are available.

The heat wave is also persisting in the South and the West.

Hard-hit Texas reached record highs in Austin (105 degrees) and San Antonio (102 degrees) on Thursday.

Dallas County reported its first heat-related death of the year on Thursday. The county's Department of Health and Human Services said the victim was a 66-year-old Dallas woman with underlying health conditions.

Record highs are possible on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, where the record stands at 103 degrees, and Phoenix, where the record is 116 degrees.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back