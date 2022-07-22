Woman dies after falling out of police car while in custody

(SPARTA, Ga.) -- A woman in Georgia has died after she was taken into custody but somehow managed to fall out of a police patrol car while authorities were taking her to the Sheriff’s Office, police say.

The incident occurred on July 15 when 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier of Sparta, Georgia, was taken into custody by Hancock County Sheriff’s office deputies after they were called to her home on Hickory Grove Church Road, according to a statement released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“Grier was arrested at the home,” the statement from the GBI said. “While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries.”

It is unclear if Grier was handcuffed while she was in the vehicle, how fast the car was going at the time or how exactly she was able to fall out of the car while en route to the Sheriff’s Office. The GBI statement did not say why Grier had been taken into custody in the first place.

Grier died on Thursday at Grady memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, at approximately 1:00 p.m. from injuries she sustained in the fall.

“Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15 following the initial incident,” said the GBI.

Authorities said that Grier’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy and that the GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.

