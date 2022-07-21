Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sources: Cleveland Browns signing QB Josh Rosen to 1-year deal

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 6:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

The Cleveland Browns are signing former first-round pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Rosen, the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft, last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, completing 2 of 11 passes with two interceptions.

The Browns, who face the possibility that starter Deshaun Watson could be suspended under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, are looking to enter training camp with four quarterbacks.

Watson and Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired in free agency this offseason, will essentially both be QB1 entering training camp, but the Browns are planning to start Brissett in the event that Watson is suspended.

Rosen, 25, has spent time with five NFL teams since he was drafted out of UCLA.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter contributed to this story.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design