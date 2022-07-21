Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page go medieval in trailer to ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 5:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


© 2022 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. HASBRO, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AND ALL RELATED CHARACTERS ARE TRADEMARKS OF HASBRO.

"Who needs heroes when you have thieves?" is the tagline for the new trailer to Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which just made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con.

The film stars Chris Pine as self-described "planner" Edgin. Along with Michelle Rodriguez's barbarian warrior Holda and former Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page's Paladin fighter Xenk, Edgin attempts to steal back a magical Maguffin from Hugh Grant's evil Forge Fletcher.

Set to Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," the trailer is as tongue-in-cheek as Pine promised in an interview earlier this year, when he called it "Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of [Monty Python and the] Holy Grail ..."

The sneak peek of the film promises all the sword and sorcery of the role playing game from which it was adapted -- including a shape-shifting Sophia Lillis and one prominent gelatinous cube.

The cast assembled at Comic-Con Thursday, with Variety quoting Page as saying of his sword training, "My thighs were killing me and I had the best a** in my life."

Equally cheeky, Rodriguez said of Grant's reported obsession with D&D, "I think you mixed it up with S&M," to which Grant deadpanned, "She's not wrong. I've been an enthusiastic dungeon master for years. That’s a British pastime. National sport, almost."

Rodriguez said of the original game, "You don't grow up in Jersey without playing D&D,'" and Pine suggested every high school in the nation should play the game. "You can get the bully and the jock -- of course, I only speak in John Hughes terms -- and I guarantee you no one will remember what class they came from."

Paramount Pictures will release Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on March 3, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design