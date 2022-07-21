Music producer Metro Boomin pays off family home of Buffalo security guard who confronted shooter

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) -- This past May, Aaron Salter Jr., a retired police officer, was killed in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting while attempting to save others.

Nearly two months after the tragedy, his wife Kimberly and his son Aaron Salter III say they received a life-changing gift. Kimberly Salter is now mortgage-free, the son says, thanks to hip-hop and rap music producer Metro Boomin who paid off the mortgage on the home she shared with her late husband.

Salter III said his family received the gift in an Instagram post Wednesday.

After his father's death, Salter III said he started a GoFundMe campaign to help his mother out with finances, wanting to ensure she would be "taken care of and be okay." He said that Metro Boomin reached out to him after coming across the campaign, which has raised nearly $65,000.

"He's got an album, 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes,' and he said that my story really resonated with him because he called my dad a hero and he said that he did everything he could to protect those people," Salter III told ABC News. "He saw the story and he just wanted to help us out in any way that he could," he added.

Salter III, who says he is a longtime fan of the producer, said his mother Kimberly was stunned when he told her about Metro Boomin's gift.

"She was like, 'he's doing what?'" Salter III said. "She didn't believe it until she logged into her account and saw that it was paid off. And when she saw it was paid off, she was very emotional. She was very happy."

Metro Boomin, born Leland Tyler Wayne, is a popular American hip-hop music producer, DJ, and songwriter from St. Louis. He has amassed over a dozen top 20 hits, working with hip-hop and rap stars including Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Future and Gucci Mane.

An Instagram account that appears to belong to the producer, responded to Salter III's post, commenting, "Love always, bro, my line is always open, and I meant every single thing I said back when we spoke."

A representative for Metro Boomin has not responded to a request for comment from ABC News.

Salter III's father, Aaron Salter Jr., was among those killed last May after a white teenager allegedly killed 10 Black people in what authorities described as a racially motivated mass shooting.

At the time, Salter Jr. was working as a security guard for the grocery store, which is located in a predominantly Black neighborhood. When the shooter proceeded inside the store on May 14, Salter confronted him, shooting and striking the teen before he himself was fatally wounded.

While it's unclear how many victims were saved due to Salter's actions, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia told ABC News, "We're sure he saved lives."

"He went down fighting," Gramaglia added. "He came in, he went towards the gunfire. He went towards the fight."

Shortly after the shooting, Canisius College posthumously honored Salter Jr., who was just three credit hours (one course) away from graduating, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Salter III accepted the diploma on his father's behalf during the school's graduation ceremony.

Two months ago, Metro Boomin suffered his own loss, when his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was reportedly murdered by her husband (not Metro Boomin's biological father), who then committed suicide, TMZ reported in June.

