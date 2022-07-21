Pete Buttigieg gets taken to school.

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 5:03 pm

President Biden signed an executive order saying that by 2030, 50 percent of vehicles sold in America should be electric. Today, depending on whose figures you use, the share of electric vehicles sold in the U.S. is between three and seven percent.

At a July 19 congressional hearing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky took Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to school on the feasibility of Biden’s executive order. Keep in mind, Massie has a Master of Science degree from MIT. Buttigieg has a Bachelor of Arts in History and Literature from Harvard. Also keep in mind that Massie said upfront that he has been driving an electric vehicle for ten years and that he believes in the technology.

With that all understood, listen as Massie puts it to Buttigieg in a way that we can all easily understand.

Over the course of a year, an American household would use 25 times as much electricity for their electric car as they would their refrigerator if they had 100 percent adoption. And the average family has two vehicles and this would be if the average family had two electric vehicles. Do you think it would strain the grid if everybody plugged in 25 refrigerators in every household?” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/rep-massie-grills-buttigieg.mp3

The answer is, of course it would. Which Buttigieg somewhat grudgingly admitted before blathering about the administration’s commitment to work with the Department of Energy to “map out” future needs.

Massie offered another illustration that we here in Texas understand with particular clarity.

The average household uses 17 percent of their electricity for air conditioning. That would mean the average household uses 1,870 kilowatt hours per year for air conditioning. If that average household plugged in electric cars, do you know how much more electricity they would use in comparison to the air conditioning that air conditions their whole house? BUTTIGIEG: No, but again I would emphasize… MASSIE: Well, let me help you with that first before we go on because the numbers are important. It would take four times as much electricity to charge the average household’s cars as the average household uses on air conditioning. https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/massie-to-buttigieg-air-conditioning.mp3

Let that sink in. With ERCOT admonishing us to curtail our usage today – with only a small number of EVs on the grid – imagine if millions of new EVs came online and plugged in. The U.S. grid is nowhere close to being capable of absorbing the load of millions of new electric vehicles. If Buttigieg doesn’t know that, he should.

Massie wrapped up his schooling of Buttigieg by saying this:

I told you at the beginning of this I’m bullish on this technology. But the numbers and the rate of adoption has been developed using political science not engineering. They’re impractical and if we blindly follow these goals that Biden has set out it, will cause pain and suffering for the middle class.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/rep-massie-pain-for-the-middle-class.mp3

Never mind the poor.

But you’re wasting your breath, Congressman. You must realize that not only do Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg not understand any of this, the simple fact is, they don’t care.

Go Back