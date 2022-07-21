Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
Crews make progress against destructive Texas wildfires

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 4:08 pm
NORTH TEXAS (AP) – Officials said Thursday afternoon that firefighting crews were progressing in their battle against two destructive North Texas wildfires. Firefighters expanded their containment from 15% to 45% Thursday of the 500-acre fire that destroyed five homes on Possum Kingdom Lake’s western shore. The Chalk Mountain Fire was still 10% contained Thursday after blackening 10 1/2 square miles and destroying 16 homes. But the Texas A&M Forest Service says aerial retardant drops have cut the fire intensity so crews could clear fire lines on its eastern and western flanks. As of Thursday, they were clearing a fire line on the northern front after focusing on protecting homes.



