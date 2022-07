Signal cable to be replaced at Front and Lyons

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 3:48 pm

TYLER — A contractor will be replacing the signal cable in the intersection of West Front Street and South Lyons Avenue in Tyler Monday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this time, the intersection will be dark. The Tyler Traffic Department will place temporary stop signs. The intersection should be treated as a four-way stop. Motorists are asked to drive safely and follow all road signs.

