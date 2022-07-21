Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
1st polio case reported in US in nearly a decade detected in New York state

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 2:32 pm
Joseph Sohm/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The first case of polio reported in the U.S. in nearly a decade was detected in New York state, health officials said Thursday.

The case is in a resident of Rockland County, the state health department said.

The last known case in the U.S. was recorded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2013.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



