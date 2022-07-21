Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead in wooded area

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 4:51 pm
Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead in wooded areaTEASELVILLE — Authorities are following up after a missing man was found dead in the Teaselville community. According to a news release, Smith County Emergency Communications received a report at 8:48 Thursday morning of a body in a wooded area behind the dollar store on FM 344 West. The man was identified as Caleb Ray Mosley, 20, of Bullard. He had previously been reported as a missing person to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on July 17. Smith County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin came to the location for the inquest and ordered that the body be taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy.



