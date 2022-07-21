Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
Lindale man pleads guilty in child porn case

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 1:45 pm
Lindale man pleads guilty in child porn caseLONGVIEW – A Lindale man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal child pornography charge in Gregg County, according to federal documents. According to our news partner KETK, Michael James Quam, 29, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail Wednesday. Quam pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography, along with aiding and abetting and possessing or accessing child pornography, said court records.



