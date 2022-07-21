Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
Christina Ricci to voice Harley Quinn in new Warner Bros. audio series

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 12:52 pm
David Livingston/Getty Images

Christina Ricci is bringing her voice to Gotham City. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the star will play none other than Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind.

The character, created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series, has become a fan favorite and was portrayed on the big screen by Margot Robbie in both the Suicide Squad movies and the spin-off Birds of Prey.

On the small screen, Kaley Cuoco voices Harley Quinn in her own animated series for HBO Max.

Introduced as criminal psychologist Dr. Harleen Quinzell, Ricci's Harley, who treats -- and eventually falls for -- the Clown Prince of Crime, is the focus of the audio series instead of her "Mr. J."

According to a tease, Dr. Quinzell is in need of money for an operation for her father when she meets "'Patient J,' a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her."

"Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with J to get what she needs, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever," the tease continues.

Ricci's project is a follow-up to the original Gotham-based audio series, Batman Unburied, which has been a hit on Spotify since its debut in May and will return for a second season.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



