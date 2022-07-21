Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
Missing man sought

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 1:59 pm
Missing man soughtCHEROKEE COUNTY – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville. According to our news partner KETK, Caleb Mosley, 20, has brown hair, hazel eyes, is about six feet tall and weighs about 160 lbs. There was no immediate word on any possible connection with the dead body found Thursday morning near the store. According to his mother, Mosley was last seen Saturday morning and has a concussion. Mosley was reported to be disoriented and in need of medical attention. He has scratches across his arms, back, and torso. Some are noted to be very deep. Anyone with information on Mosley’s location is encouraged to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.



