Body found in Teaselville

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 1:59 pm

TEASELVILLE– A dead body was found in a wooded area Thursday morning near the Dollar General in Teaselville. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County officials said the body was reported around 8:50 a.m. It has been confirmed to be a male. The investigation continues, and we’ll provide further details as they become available.

