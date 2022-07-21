Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Remains identified in 20-year-old cold case

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 12:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Remains identified in 20-year-old cold caseGLADEWATER – It has been 20 years since a body was found on the side of the road by construction crews off Highway 135 in Gregg County. On Thursday, the non-profit DNA Doe Project positively identified the remains as Pamela Young, according to our news partner KETK. Young’s remains were found in 2002 just south of Swam City Road. The DNA Doe Project helped solve two other East Texas cold cases. In another Gregg County case, the body of Lavender Doe, identified as Dana Lynn Dodd, was found in 2006, but it took 12 years to find out who she was. Her killer is serving three concurrent sentences of 50 years each. The other case was out of Tyler, and the man was identified as Kim Ryan Casey. The latest information doesn’t mention Young’s manner of death or whether foul play was suspected. Authorities said no criminal activity was suspected in Casey’s death.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design