Remains identified in 20-year-old cold case

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 12:32 pm

GLADEWATER – It has been 20 years since a body was found on the side of the road by construction crews off Highway 135 in Gregg County. On Thursday, the non-profit DNA Doe Project positively identified the remains as Pamela Young, according to our news partner KETK. Young’s remains were found in 2002 just south of Swam City Road. The DNA Doe Project helped solve two other East Texas cold cases. In another Gregg County case, the body of Lavender Doe, identified as Dana Lynn Dodd, was found in 2006, but it took 12 years to find out who she was. Her killer is serving three concurrent sentences of 50 years each. The other case was out of Tyler, and the man was identified as Kim Ryan Casey. The latest information doesn’t mention Young’s manner of death or whether foul play was suspected. Authorities said no criminal activity was suspected in Casey’s death.

