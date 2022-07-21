Attorneys seek to remove Upshur County district clerk from office

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 11:39 am

GILMER – A petition has been submitted by attorneys David B. Griffith, Mathew Patton, and Brandon Win to remove Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn from office. According to our news partner KETK, the petition says Bunn failed to be in her office during most of her term and “neglected her duties as district clerk.” Bunn said she tripped in her office on March 12, 2019, after her heel got caught in carpet. She also said her doctors have not released her to go back to work, and the incident caused her “traumatic and debilitating injuries.” There was no immediate word on when the petition might be taken up.

