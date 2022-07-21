Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
John Deere dealer United Ag & Turf acquires Fish & Still Equipment

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 11:31 am
John Deere dealer United Ag & Turf acquires Fish & Still EquipmentOKLAHOMA CITY — United Ag & Turf, a 31-location John Deere dealership headquartered in Bryan, has completed the acquisition of Fish & Still Equipment. Fish and Still Equipment has locations in Nacogdoches, Marshall, Henderson, Crockett, and Lufkin. The acquisition was completed July 18. According to a news release, the newly acquired locations continue to expand United Ag & Turf’s footprint, strengthening the ability to serve customers. “This acquisition continues with our strategy to provide preeminent parts, service, and equipment support and solutions to our customers through efficiency and scale, enabling better pricing and selection for our customers,” said United Ag & Turf CEO Brody Pettit as quoted in the release.

This addition comes less than two months after the June 1 acquisition of Mustang Equipment, a John Deere organization with locations in Marble Falls, Bulverde, and San Antonio. “We’ve already felt the positive impact the expansion into this area has had on our customers and employees alike.” said Pettit in the release. “We’re looking forward to providing the same result with this acquisition as well.”



