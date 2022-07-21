Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
American Airlines earns $476 million on record revenue in 2Q

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 8:03 am
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says it earned $476 million in the second quarter as summer travelers packed planes. It was American’s first profit without government pandemic aid in the COVID-19 era. American said Thursday that it achieved record revenue of more than $13 billion in the second quarter. CEO Robert Isom says he’s encouraged by trends in the business, and the airline predicts it’ll remain profitable in the third quarter.



