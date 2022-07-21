Medical company to pay $16M to resolve false billing claims

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 8:03 am

BOSTON (AP) – A national medical testing company has agreed to pay $16 million to resolve allegations that it submitted claims for payment for medically unnecessary tests to federal health care programs. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday that under terms of the settlement, Inform Diagnostics Inc. acknowledges that from 2013 to 2018 it routinely conducted additional tests on biopsy specimens prior to a pathologist’s review and without a determination on whether additional tests were medically necessary. The company then submitted these tests for payment by federal health care programs. The Texas-based company said in a statement said it has changed procedures to avoid a reoccurrence.

