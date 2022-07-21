Today is Thursday July 21, 2022
No indictment in shooting death of girl during ATM robbery

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2022 at 8:03 am
HOUSTON (AP) – The family of a 9-year-old Houston girl who died after she was shot by a man who had opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM say they remain angered by a grand jury’s decision to not indict the man. Tony Earls had been charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in the Feb. 14 death of Arlene Alvarez. But a Harris County grand jury in Houston on Tuesday declined to indict him on that charge or several others, including murder. A legal expert says the grand jury’s decision was not surprising as Texas law gives very broad self-defense right to people carrying guns. Earls’ attorneys say he still grieves Alvarez’s death but the grand jury made the right decision.



