Two men indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead

Two men indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 deadSAN ANTONIO (AP) – Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio. A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio says 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr., of Pasadena, and 28-year-old Christian Martinez (pictured), of Palestine, were indicted Wednesday on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury. The incident happened on a remote San Antonio back road on June 27. Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.



