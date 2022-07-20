Aggies football player Ainias Smith arrested on DWI, weapon, marijuana charges

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2022 at 6:24 pm

By ADAM RITTENBERG

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who had been scheduled to appear at SEC media days Thursday, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession (less than 2 ounces).

Smith, 21, was booked early Wednesday in the Brazos County Jail after his arrest by Texas A&M police. He was released Wednesday after posting combined bail in the amount of $8,000, according to Brazos County Jail records.

According to the police report obtained by ESPN, Smith was arrested on a DWI charge after he was stopped for speeding at approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Smith was given a field sobriety test and was determined to be intoxicated, the police report said.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by the Houston Chronicle, police then found a “rolled joint of marijuana” and a gun with a “full magazine and a round chambered” during a search of the car.

Smith and a passenger in the car both denied ownership of the gun or the marijuana, according to the police report. The passenger in the car with Smith wasn’t arrested and was released.

Texas A&M issued a statement that Smith has been suspended per athletics department policy and that coach Jimbo Fisher is aware of Smith’s arrest and is looking into the situation. Smith will no longer represent Texas A&M at SEC media days.

A team captain in 2021, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound player from Missouri City, Texas, led the Aggies in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (six) last season while finishing second in receiving yards (509). Smith has started 21 games the past three seasons, scoring 19 total touchdowns.

Defensive back Demani Richardson, offensive lineman Layden Robinson and Smith were set to join Fisher on Thursday at SEC media days in Atlanta.

Smith is the second prominent Texas A&M receiver to be arrested during the offseason. In March, Demond Demas was arrested on an assault/family violence charge and was removed from the team before entering the transfer portal.

