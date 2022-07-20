Bridges pleads not guilty to three felony charges in domestic violence case

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2022 at 6:22 pm

By BAXTER HOLMES

LOS ANGELES — Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges during his arraignment Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Bridges has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, and the three felony charges were filed Tuesday by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

Bridges’ case was continued to Aug. 19, when a date for a preliminary hearing is slated to be scheduled.

In a news release Tuesday, Gascon said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. According to the DA’s release, the case “includes an allegation of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim.” The release noted that the children were present for the alleged assault but did not otherwise specify what the child abuse counts stemmed from.

Bridges was arrested June 29 by Los Angeles police and released on $130,000 bond. The Hornets and NBA have both said they were aware of the charges, with the league noting it is investigating the allegations.

Bridges, who is 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, was the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, his fourth in the NBA. Before his arrest, the Hornets had extended Bridges a qualifying offer, which allows them a chance to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

