1 soldier dead, 9 injured after lightning strike at Army base in Georgia

July 20, 2022
Alfredo Alonso Avila / EyeEm / Getty Images

(FORT GORDON, Ga.) --  One U.S. Army Reserve soldier has died and nine others were injured after a lightning bolt strike while on a range at Fort Gordon, Georgia, a base spokesperson told ABC News.

"We know there were injuries, but we don't know the extent of those injuries," base spokesperson Anne Bowman told ABC News.

Bowman said the incident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. at Training Area 26 when there was bad weather in the area, and that the soldiers "sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas."

Fort Gordon's Department of Emergency Services and EMS responded to the scene immediately, according to Augusta ABC affiliate WJBF.

The soldiers were taken to the Dwight David Eisenhower Medical Center at the base for treatment, according to Bowman.

