Identities of victims confirmed from recent Phillips St. fire

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2022 at 3:48 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department has released the identities of the victims in a residential fire that broke out before dawn July 8 in the 500 block of W. Phillips St. Officials name Ava Christie Spaur, 61, and Mark Anthony Lilly, 46. The initial call indicated that smoke and flames were visible on the porch area of the structure, along with multiple people evacuating the building. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions and quickly began searching the structure and attacking the fire. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the presence of smoke inhalation. The final autopsy results are expected in the next few weeks.

