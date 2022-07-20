Today is Wednesday July 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Identities of victims confirmed from recent Phillips St. fire

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2022 at 3:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Identities of victims confirmed from recent Phillips St. fireTYLER — The Tyler Fire Department has released the identities of the victims in a residential fire that broke out before dawn July 8 in the 500 block of W. Phillips St. Officials name Ava Christie Spaur, 61, and Mark Anthony Lilly, 46. The initial call indicated that smoke and flames were visible on the porch area of the structure, along with multiple people evacuating the building. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions and quickly began searching the structure and attacking the fire. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the presence of smoke inhalation. The final autopsy results are expected in the next few weeks.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design