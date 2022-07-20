Today is Wednesday July 20, 2022
Mo’Nique scores Netflix comedy special

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2022 at 9:06 am
Mo'Nique in 2016 -- Barry King/Getty Images

A new Netflix comedy special from comedian Mo'Nique is on the way.

The Oscar-winner announced the exciting news in a short video shared to the streamer's Twitter account.

"Can y’all believe this s***? I done came on home to Netflix," she joked. 

"I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special," Mo'Nique continued. "Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance."

"You won’t want to miss either of them, so y’all stay tuned," she added. "And thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real."

The news comes about a month after Mo'Nique reportedly settled a 2017 lawsuit against Netflix, in which she claimed she was given a "low-ball" offer for a comedy special and then retaliated against when she cried foul. At the time, she leveled claims of race and sex discrimination against the streaming service, claiming the $500,000 she was offered by the streamer paled in comparison to the multi-million deals Netflix gave Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer and others.

Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



