Career criminal found guilty of arson

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2022 at 9:32 am

SMITH COUNTY — A 91-year-old Tyler man was found guilty of arson and will be sentenced on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Kermit Francis Gabel was found guilty of setting fire to an abandoned home on South Beckham Avenue in 2020 after a series of vacant buildings caught fire at the time. Gabel was indicted in 2021, and has been in jail since 2020 for his charge of arson and a parole violation. His bond was set at $250,000. Gabel had previously been given parole for life after a previous Texas conviction in the 1980s. A judge once said that Gabel “made a living stealing other people’s property.” Accused of multiple crimes in Ohio, Gabel was dubbed the “Silver Burglar” with crime sprees dating back to the 1940s.

