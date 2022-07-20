Alicia Silverstone celebrates 27th anniversary of ‘Clueless’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Alicia Silverstone is paying tribute to her "bad b****" Clueless character, Cher Horowitz.

It's been 27 years since the classic coming-of-age teen comedy Clueless was released, and Silverstone took to social media Tuesday to celebrate the mighty milestone.

Set to Latto's song "Big Energy," the 45-year-old actress shared a montage of Cher's most iconic moments, showcasing the character's glamorous outfits and charming personality.

"27 years ago, a bad b**** was born," Silverstone captioned the post. "Happy Anniversary, Cher! #Clueless."

Clueless, which premiered in 1995, also starred Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison and Paul Rudd.

