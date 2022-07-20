In Brief: Sony’s ‘Madame Web’ delayed, Hugh Jackman gets animated, and more

Sony Pictures has delayed the release of Madame Web by three months, according to Variety. The Spider-Man spinoff will now hit theaters October 6, 2023. The horror sequel Insidious 5 will take its place, arriving in theaters on July 7, 2023. Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character, first introduced in the comics back in 1980. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim also star in the film from S.J. Johnson, executive producer and lead director of Netflix's acclaimed Marvel series, Jessica Jones...

Hugh Jackman has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming animated comedy series Koala Man, according to Entertainment Weekly. Koala Man follows "a middle-aged dad who's trying to snuff out petty crime in his sleepy Australian suburb," according to the outlet. Jackman will voice Big Greg, "a local hotshot and former television personality who happens to be the boss of Koala Man, a.k.a. Kevin, and often takes credit for his heroics." It'll mark the Wolverine and Greatest Showman star's first lead role in an animated series...

The Critics Choice Association on Tuesday announced the 28th Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. The ceremony will air live on the CW. The Critics Choice Awards honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement, and have historically been an accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations...

FX has picked up the comedy Breeders for a fourth season, according to Deadline. The series, which takes a realistic and unflinching look at parenthood, stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, respectively as Paul and Ally, a couple struggling through raising two young kids while maintaining their relationship and careers. Breeders just wrapped its third season on FX. All seasons are currently available on Hulu...

Inventing Anna's Alexis Floyd will be joining cast of the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular for its upcoming 19th season, according to Deadline. She'll play Simone Griffin, "a funny, whip smart, high achieving" new first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan, who "never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital." Grey's Anatomy returns for its 19th season October 6...

