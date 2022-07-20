Today is Wednesday July 20, 2022
Evacuation order lifted as Texas wildfires burn amid heat

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2022 at 8:29 am
NORTH TEXAS (AP) – Officials say a mandatory evacuation order issued because of a wildfire in North Texas has been lifted as the threat of fires remains high in the state due to hot temperatures, winds and drought conditions. Hood County lifted the order Tuesday night, hours after it was issued for a rural area south of Tolar due to the Chalk Mountain Fire. Texas A&M Forest Services says the fire has burned about 9 square miles, destroyed at least a dozen structures and is about 10% contained. Another fire at Possum Kingdom Lake has burned about 500 acres and at least five homes. No injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service issued a fire warning and excessive heat warnings for northern and central Texas and western and eastern Oklahoma for Wednesday.



