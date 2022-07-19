Today is Tuesday July 19, 2022
Academy of Country Music Awards head to Texas on Prime Video

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 4:32 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading to Texas next year as they continue their live-streaming partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at the Dallas Cowboys team headquarters. After switching from CBS to Prime Video, the awards show was held earlier this year in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The ACMs are returning to Texas after holding their 50th anniversary show in Arlington in 2015. Another change is new executive producer Raj Kapoor, who takes over from longtime producer R. A. Clark.



