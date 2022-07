Grass fire prompts evacuations

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 4:29 pm

CROSS ROADS – Multiple fire agencies began battling a wildfire off FM 59 Tuesday afternoon, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. According to our news partner KETK, county officials called for evacuations of part of County Road 1200 along with Private Roads 5207 and 5203. Officials closed FM 59 from CR 1119 to Becks Chapel Road. Check this link for the latest information.

