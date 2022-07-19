Today is Tuesday July 19, 2022
Anderson County Jail suspends visitation after inmates test positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 3:50 pm
Anderson County Jail suspends visitation after inmates test positive for COVID-19PALESTINE — The Anderson County Jail reinstated its quarantine procedures on Tuesday after four inmates tested positive for COVID-19. “A positive test result of one person in a cell results in all inmates in that cell being quarantined,” Sheriff W. R. Flores said. “As a result, we currently have 44 inmates in quarantine.” With quarantine procedures in place, inmate visitation, religious services, recreation, and inmate movement have all been restricted. Individual legal and pastoral visits are still allowed, according to officials. “As we struggle with staff shortages in various divisions,” Flores said, “I ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to deal with the additional issues posed by the COVID-19 virus.” Flores encourages anyone who interacts with jail personnel or inmates to take precautions to ensure personal health and welfare.



