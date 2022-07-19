Officials: Be aware of bond scam

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 3:41 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says it has recently been made aware of a bond scam in the Tyler/Smith County area. Officials say the scam involves a phone call that was received by a Tyler citizen. The caller identified himself as an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office using the name “Detective Scotch.” The caller informed the victim that a loved one had been arrested and he needed to pay a bond in crypto currency. The caller instructed the victim on what needed to be done and how to do it. Unfortunately, the victim complied and was swindled out of an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials say at no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense, warrant, or bond. If you receive a phone call such as this, they say you should simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.

