Today is Tuesday July 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 12:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/Staff) – An epic legal fight between Elon Musk and Twitter began in earnest in a Delaware court on Tuesday as lawyers for both sides fought over when to start the trial. Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion – and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business. Austin-based Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design