Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 12:11 pm

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/Staff) – An epic legal fight between Elon Musk and Twitter began in earnest in a Delaware court on Tuesday as lawyers for both sides fought over when to start the trial. Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion – and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business. Austin-based Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement.

