‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ crew member murdered in New York City set “ambush”

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 11:44 am

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

A crew member working on the New York City set of Law & Order: Organized Crime was fatally shot by an unknown assailant in what is being called an "ambush."

The unidentified crew member was sitting in his car in Greenpoint, Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, awaiting the arrival of the crew -- a common practice to prevent people from parking in spots meant for production vehicles -- when someone approached him.

WABC-TV reports the suspect opened the car door and shot the victim multiple times in the face and the neck. The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The suspect, a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants, fled the scene.

In a joint statement obtained by ABC Audio, producers NBC and Universal Television noted, "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

