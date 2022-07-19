Today is Tuesday July 19, 2022
Man sentenced in Mother’s Day 2019 homicide

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 11:46 am
Man sentenced in Mother’s Day 2019 homiTYLER – A Tyler man gets three lengthy prison sentences after pleading guilty Friday to murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a Mother’s Day 2019 homicide. According to our news partner KETK, James Robert Smith III, 31, was arrested after police were called to the scene and found 27-year-old Donovan Reese dead in his car. Officials said Reese was at a gas station with two others helping someone change a flat tire when Smith arrived, said, “Hey, bro” and began shooting. The two had had previous encounters for about two years, according to investigators, and running into each other at the gas station was by chance. Smith was sentenced to 50 years for murder and 20 years for each assault charge.



