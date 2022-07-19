Today is Tuesday July 19, 2022
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard reportedly break up after four years together

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 11:04 am
Gotham/GC Images

It's reportedly over for Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The pair, who were together for four years, "have split," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"They had been having issues as a couple for a bit," the insider added. "Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."

News of the break-up comes just a few days after the model was spotted out and about without her wedding ring. She also does not appear to be wearing it in recent Instagram photos.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were first romantically linked in early February 2018 and got hitched at New York City's City Hall later that same month. They welcomed their son, now one-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



