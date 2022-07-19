Community fears Leverett’s Chapel ISD could close if school board conflicts left unresolved

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 10:47 am

RUSK COUNTY — Leverett’s Chapel ISD was set to have its school board meeting Monday night after their last special meeting was canceled leaving several parents and students upset. Community members say four meetings have been canceled due to board members failing to show up. Some are now questioning the future of this school district. Only two board members were present and three of them are needed for a quorum. This makes it the fourth cancellation in a row. “We have a one-person show here instead of the board of directors involved in the right ways and stuff like that. One person is trying to take over is what it sounded like to me,” said Sandy Williams, alumni of class of 1963. Some alumni and parents say the school board is to blame for failing to show up.

The acting superintendent, Matt Everett, has requested to resign from his position. “The board members in question that we are trying to have removed from the board have basically gone MIA. They duct taped their mailbox to where the agenda couldn’t be put there and left a note saying it was a federal offense, even though that’s what’s been done since they’ve been on the board,” said parent, Melissa Morrow. The Leverett’s Chapel community is frustrated with no solution in sight. The rescheduled meeting will take place Friday, July 22 at the Leverett Chapel ISD Auditorium at 5:30 pm. If the situation is not resolved, students could face going to other schools in the area like West Rusk ISD, Overton ISD, Tatum ISD and Laneville ISD.

Go Back