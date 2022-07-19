Today is Tuesday July 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Wildfire burns homes around Possum Kingdom Lake amid high heat

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 7:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


GRAFORD (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire has burned several homes and prompted calls for voluntary evacuations around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions. Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 95 miles west of Dallas has burned about 500 acres and was 10% contained late Monday. No injuries have been reported and the cause was under investigation. Authorities say at least eight homes were evacuated. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the area for Tuesday in addition to an excessive heat warning with high temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design