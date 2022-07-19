‘The Bachelorette’ recap: The men strut their stuff for Gabby and Rachel

After failing to talk to half of their 32 potential suitors and canceling the rose ceremony cancelation, Monday's episode of The Bachelorette found Gabby and Rachel dealing with the difficult task of figuring out which of the remaining 29 men to invite on a group date.

Their solution was to make them compete in a pageant, while wearing speedos, to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party. The winners were Aven, Logan, Brandan, Jason, Johnny and Colin.

That led to an awkward moment for the Bachelorettes when both zeroed in on Logan as the recipient of their roses. Rachel's ultimately went to Logan, while Gabby settled on Johnny.

Rachel's first one-on-one date, a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience with Jordan V. ended with the 27-year-old Georgia-based drag racer being sent home. He never made it to see country singer Brett Young and rising country star Ashley Cooke perform their romantic hit, "Never Til Now."

Gabby's one-on-one date with Nate, which included a helicopter tour of Los Angeles, followed by a steamy hot tub session, went much better, ending with her pinning the date rose on him.

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, Chris' premature talk of fantasy suites and his intention to leave the competition if either girl was intimate with another contestant, without letting them know in advance, ticked off some of the men, who brought it to Gabby and Rachel's attention at the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party. He was ultimately sent packing. That led to a brief confrontation between Chris and his accusers, after which, he was escorted off the premises.

At the rose ceremony, Brandan, Colin, John, Justin B., Matt and Ryan were sent home.

Here are the remaining men after the rose ceremony:

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Florida

Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Florida

Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Illinois

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

