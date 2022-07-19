Today is Tuesday July 19, 2022
‘The Bachelorette’ recap: The men strut their stuff for Gabby and Rachel

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2022 at 5:02 am
ABC/Craig Sjodin

After failing to talk to half of their 32 potential suitors and canceling the rose ceremony cancelation, Monday's episode of The Bachelorette found Gabby and Rachel dealing with the difficult task of figuring out which of the remaining 29 men to invite on a group date.

Their solution was to make them compete in a pageant, while wearing speedos, to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party. The winners were AvenLoganBrandanJasonJohnny and Colin.

That led to an awkward moment for the Bachelorettes when both zeroed in on Logan as the recipient of their roses. Rachel's ultimately went to Logan, while Gabby settled on Johnny.

Rachel's first one-on-one date, a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience with Jordan V. ended with the 27-year-old Georgia-based drag racer being sent home. He never made it to see country singer Brett Young and rising country star Ashley Cooke perform their romantic hit, "Never Til Now."

Gabby's one-on-one date with Nate, which included a helicopter tour of Los Angeles, followed by a steamy hot tub session, went much better, ending with her pinning the date rose on him.

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, Chris' premature talk of fantasy suites and his intention to leave the competition if either girl was intimate with another contestant, without letting them know in advance, ticked off some of the men, who brought it to Gabby and Rachel's attention at the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party. He was ultimately sent packing. That led to a brief confrontation between Chris and his accusers, after which, he was escorted off the premises.

At the rose ceremony, Brandan, Colin, JohnJustin B., Matt and Ryan were sent home.

Here are the remaining men after the rose ceremony:

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas
Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California
Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey
Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York
Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Florida
Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona
James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois
Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California
Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Florida
Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas
Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California
Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois
Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California
Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois
Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Florida
Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois
Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Illinois
Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California
Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey
Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



