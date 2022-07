Longview police investigating after discovering body near woods

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 4:42 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said it is investigating after they found a body in the city Monday near some woods. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they found the body around 1:15 p.m. on McKay Dr. Further details weren’t immediately available except that law enforcement is no longer at the scene.

