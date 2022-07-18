‘The Bear’s lead Jeremy Allen White calls show’s success “overwhelming”

The hit new FX series The Bear was just renewed for a second season, and star Jeremy Allen White tells Good Morning America that the show's success is "overwhelming."

White stars as James Beard Award-winning chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, who goes from cooking in the prestigious, high-pressure kitchens of The French Laundry and Noma to taking over his family's chaotic, rundown Chicago sandwich shop.

"I knew while we were making the show that it was really good," White says. "But I think it's impossible to predict exactly how people are gonna react. And it's been overwhelming for sure."

The show boasts an intense recipe of family drama, loss and, yes, cooking. The suicide death of Carmy's brother brings the chef home to Chicago, and the personal -- and professional -- boil over quickly.

"... Carmy -- my heart really broke for him instantly, because he's just gone through this incredibly traumatic thing," White said.

"He doesn't have much of an identity outside of his profession, and it allowed me to play him consistently with high, high stakes, because ... he's always thinking about the next thing. And that seemed like an exciting thing to play."

And while Carmy and his spunky sous chef Sydney know their way around the kitchen, their real-life alter egos are picking things up quickly, too, thanks to training with world-renowned chefs.

"I could make scrambled eggs, toast ... But that was really it," White admitted.

"I have, like, a couple of things I can do now that I think are good. But I want to keep learning," White said of his newfound culinary clout. "I really love it."

Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney, added, "My knife safety is definitely much better than it was before."

She joked that "people are asking me for dinner parties" in the wake of seeing her slice and dice in the kitchen on TV.







