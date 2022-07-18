Search continues for missing 20-year-old Ole Miss student

(OXFORD, Miss.) -- The search continues for 20-year-old Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, who has now been missing for 10 days.

Lee was last seen on the morning of July 8 after leaving the Campus Walk Apartments dressed in "a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers," according to authorities.

Three days later, Lee's vehicle was found at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails Apartment complex, where he was believed to be visiting someone, according to Oxford, Mississippi, police.

Lee's family, meanwhile, is desperate for answers as the search drags on without success.

"We're just holding in strength with faith the size of a mustard seed. That's all we're holding onto -- that faith in that strength and staying strong. Not only for ourselves, but we're staying strong for Jay Lee," Lee's sister, Tayla Carey, told Meridian, Mississippi ABC affiliate WTOK.

Lee's father spoke out in a Facebook video on July 13 urging anyone with any new information to reach out to authorities.

"I'm asking that if anyone knows anything, or sees anything, say something," Lee's father, Jimmie Lee Sr., said.

Lee's father described Lee as a hard worker and said his son was working to increase access to baby formula during the current nationwide shortage.

"My son, he's currently working on an effort to provide infant formula for children that didn't have it available to them," Lee's father said. "It doesn't matter who you are, he was there to help if he saw the need."

The Oxford, Mississippi, and University of Mississippi police departments are currently collaborating on the investigation to search for Lee.

"The departments are utilizing all available resources to track tips, potential witnesses, speaking with friends, running search warrants, canvassing areas, and collecting evidence," the police departments said in a press release.

Crimestoppers has pledged $1,000 to anyone who brings forward information that leads to Lee being found.

The two police departments said on Thursday that "over a dozen search warrants have been executed on both physical and digital entities."

Lee's vehicle is now in the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory for processing, police said, but authorities and the Lee family continue to emphasize the need for more information to help locate Lee.

"This is my plea that you help find my child," Lee's father said.

