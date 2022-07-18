Today is Monday July 18, 2022
‘Dune: Part Two’ gets underway

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 3:55 pm
Warner Bros. Pictures

With a photo of the movie's "clapper" posted to the film's official social media channels, Dune: Part Two officially got underway Monday.

The follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-winning sci-fi epic reunites much of the original cast, including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Timothée Chalamet, and adds Black Widow's Florence Pugh, Elvis' Austin Butler, No Man's Land star Souheila Yacoub, former Bond girl Léa Seydoux and Oscar winner Christopher Walken to the mix.

The anticipated sequel is due in theaters October 20, 2023.

