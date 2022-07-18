Today is Monday July 18, 2022
Gunfire, shootings, and panic mar American weekend

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 4:10 pm
NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Shoppers getting gunned down at an Indiana mall’s food court and a gunfight at a Houston home were among the violence that marred this weekend in America. Meanwhile, panic at a Las Vegas Strip casino revealed the grip that gun violence has on America in 2022. More than a half-dozen are dead, including teenagers. All that is in addition to the report that sharply criticized all levels of law enforcement for a chaotic and feckless response to the Uvalde shooting.



